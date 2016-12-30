A bomb squad has been called to a home that caught fire earlier this morning, and where three bodies were found on the property.HFD said the call was made just as a precaution, because there is ammunition stored inside the garage.Fire crews have spent the morning investigating on Richelieu, where the body of a husband, a wife and a father were all found.The deaths were considered suspicious. Houston police investigators say they are not looking for any suspects and neighbors are not in any danger. Sources told ABC13 the deaths were a case of murder-suicide, but no further details were available.The identities of the adult victims are not being released at this time.There is significant damage to the home, and Eyewitness News saw heavy smoke pouring out as emergency vehicles lined the street.Arson investigators are working to find out how and where this fire started.When firefighters arrived, HFD said 50-foot flames could be seen shooting from the house.The property consists of a main house and a rear garage apartment. HFD Officer Ruy Lozano said firefighters found one of the bodies inside the home, a second inside the garage apartment and the third outside the home.A secondary search did not yield any additional bodies, but Lozano said they weren't sure if there was anyone else home when all this began. Neighbors told ABC13 there was a birthday celebration at the home last night and there were no indications of any problems."Right now, it's way too early to tell," Lozano said. "We'll let the people from arson to make that call.""Very tragic morning here in Oak Forest."We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.