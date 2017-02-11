NEWS

Former Texas Southern University employees indicted for allegedly stealing thousands from the university

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Two former Texas Southern University employees are now accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the university.

The pair was indicted on charges of misappropriation of funds, according to a law enforcement sources who spoke with us on condition of anonymity.

The alleged theft - estimated by investigators to be in the 6 figure range - is alleged to have occurred over several years.

It's unclear how exactly that was committed but TSU confirms one of the employees resigned in April of last year.

A spokesperson for the univeristy says the other worked previously for the campus building and grounds department. TSU has conducted its own internal audit.

The police investigation is still underway.

TSU would not comment further on the investigation. A spokesperson says the university is fully cooperating with authorities.

Eyewitness News is working to uncover more about these allegations and once we do we will update.
