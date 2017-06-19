EWN VIDEO

Sophisticated home invasion caught on surveillance video

Sophisticated home invasion caught on surveillance video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New surveillance video shows just how organized a group of home invaders were when they broke down a door in west Houston and terrorized the homeowner. They even used police tactics.

The robbery happened last month on S. Kirkwood near Wilcrest. The homeowner woke up to see five men with guns over him. They tied him up, beat him and demanded money. The suspects, described by Houston police as dark-skinned, possibly Colombian, Spanish speakers, stole expensive jewelry, designer bags, guns and other valuables.

The homeowner and his family have since moved out of the house, out of fear.

"My arms were in front of me and they laid me on my stomach with my hands tied to my chest," said the victim, speaking publicly for the first time. "They were stepping on top of me, kicking me and hitting me with a pistol on my head. They put scissors to my fingers and said 'where's the money,'" he added, wanting to remain anonymous.

The video shows five men being dropped off by a driver in a light-colored Mazda SUV. They are armed with handguns and use a battering ram to break in. They were there for about half an hour. The victim thought he was going to be killed.

"They began to put a pillow over my head. They had a gun over my head. I made my peace," he remarked.

He told Eyewitness News he cooperated and offered up other valuables.

"It's always a good idea to give criminals what they want as long as you don't go with them when they leave," said Mike Knox, a current Houston City Council member and gang expert. "These people targeted this individual in a very sophisticated way."

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help to identify the gunmen. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward. The homeowner is offering an additional reward.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
