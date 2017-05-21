NEWS

Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father

EMBED </>More Videos

Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father. ABC News reports. (WPVI)

A son jumped into a pool trying to save his drowning 60-year-old father in an Alabama pool and nearly lost his own life.

As he was trying to get his father out of the pool, an electrical shock pulsated its way through Lucas McGrady's veins causing severe damage and landing him in the hospital in critical condition.


His father Carl did not survive the incident.

"The older male was inside the swimming pool. His son jumped in to assist him and became unresponsive," Florence Police Sgt. Brad Holmes said.

According to the most recent CPSC report, 14 people have died from electrical shocks in pools over an 11-year span.

SEE ALSO: Child drowns after surviving near drowning in April

With summer just a few weeks away, the risks of electrical currents in pools are now on the forefront of many parents' minds.

"Electrical issues in the aquatic environment are typically caused by wires that are shorted out or corrosion," Deputy Chief Tom Gills, Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said.

In 2014, surveillance video captured the moment a girl touched a metal rail in a Florida pool. She instantly went limp. A man tried to help her, but he got zapped, too. He was able to yank the girl out of the water and she did survive.


There are a few tips you should follow to prevent this hidden pool danger from happening to you.

"You reach to the person without having to enter the water. If not, you throw something to them and then pull them back in," Gills said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldpoolswimmingdrowning
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver evacuates as train hits car
Sheriff Clarke denies plagiarism, calls reporter a 'sleaze bag'
Ohio high school students get pepper sprayed for class
Turkish NBA player Kanter claims he was detained in airport over political views
More News
Top Stories
Funnel cloud and storm damage spotted in Katy
Heavy storms a threat through Monday evening
Driver evacuates as train hits car
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Fisherman recovers body of missing swimmer
Men shoot father in Spring Branch home
First Love Street Music Fest Kicks off
Show More
Ohio high school students get pepper sprayed for class
North Korea launches medium-range ballistic missile
Weee! Try fun YMCA Camp Cullen activities free
Victims of robbers weigh in on how to avoid becoming a victim
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
More News
Top Video
Can a plastic tool improve the appearance of cellulite?
Montgomery Co. group aims to prevent teen suicide
Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks tease presidential run
Deputy constables stop wrong-way driver
More Video