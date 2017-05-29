Soldier surprises sister at high school graduation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1571376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A military father in Mississippi surprised his daughter at school when he returned from his deployment.

A service member back home from Afghanistan pulled a big surprise on his younger sister.Pvt. 1st Class Christopher Crisler had just returned home two weeks ago, and although his sister Carlee knew he was back in the country, she didn't know he would be surprising her at her high school graduation."My sister has always been there for me no matter what, so I wanted to be there for her," Christopher told KCNC.Their mother had been planning the surprise for three months.The day of the surprise, Christopher hid in the choir room."Carlee. We have a special surprise for you. This is already a special day for you and we would like to make it more special by introducing Private First Class Christopher Crisler," someone announced.Christopher marched down the hall and into the gym. The emotional reunion was captured on video."My heart dropped. I was...I was just really happy to see him, that he was home safe. It was really hard not seeing him, he's my big brother," Carlee said.Brother and sister together again - reminding us that family is forever.