Family names soldier killed in helicopter crash near La Porte

Courtney Fischer reports on the latest to find answers in the crash of an Apache helicopter in Galveston Bay

LA PORTE, TX (KTRK) --
The name of one of the two soldiers killed during a routine training flight near La Porte has been released by his family. Relatives of 33-year-old Lucas Lowe from Hardin told ABC13 they've been notified of his death.

Lowe leaves behind a son, daughter and a wife who is pregnant with twins. He served in Iraq in 2008.

ABC13 has also learned that the other soldier killed in the crash is from the Houston area. His identity has not been released.



The Texas Army National Guard says its AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed around 3:50pm, with two soldiers on board.

FULL VIDEO: Officials discuss death of two soldiers
FULL VIDEO: Officials have news conference after helicopter crashes into water

RAW VIDEO: Crews search Bayport Cruise Terminal for clues
Raw video shows crews searching the waters of Bayport Cruise Terminal for clues in a deadly military chopper crash



Emergency crews responded to Port Road near Highway 146 just before 4pm. Dispatchers could be heard saying, "Possible helicopter explosion and crash into the bay operating on fire."

When first responders arrived to the scene, most of the wreckage from the aircraft could barely be seen above the water.

Coast Guard divers were sent into the Galveston Bay.

"It is with our deepest sympathy we tell you both service members on board the aircraft are deceased," said Glen Webb, the Chief Warrant Officer with the Texas Army National Guard. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their family."

A rotor found along fencing near the Bayport Terminal may be their first and best clue as to what went wrong. The Texas Army National Guard says the AH-64 Apache Unit is part of the 1-149th attack helicopter battalion. The two men were on a routine training flight that took off from Ellington Field.

"All we know if that our pilots are highly trained, highly qualified veterans who have been flying this aircraft for many years," said Master Sgt. Sean Cowher, with the Texas Air National Guard.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Apache helicopter crashes in La Porte, killing two
Two soldiers killed in Apache helicopter crash, Christine Dobbyn reports.



The guard says they have located the men and are now trying to recover them. Officials will attempt to recover as much of the wreckage as possible.

WITNESSES DESCRIBE DEADLY MILITARY HELICOPTER CRASH

Witnesses described the tragic moments as a military helicopter crashed along the Galveston Bay. Those in the area said they have become accustomed to the military planes roaring above.

"I turned my head around as it passed over me and I heard this big boom," witness Tania Reinecke said.

VIDEO: Witnesses heard a "pop" before helicopter crashed into water
Eyewitnesses describe what they heard before helicopter crash, Chauncy Glover reports.



Mark Gonzales told ABC13 that he dropped his fishing pole when he heard the noise.

"And we took off over there to try and assist," Gonzales said.
