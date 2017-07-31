Snapchat video shows kids using Taser on kitten

NASSAU COUNTY, Florida (KTRK) --Police in Florida are looking for two children who were seen on a Snapchat video using a Taser on a kitten.
The video is now the center of an animal cruelty investigation in Nassau County.
"It's not a game. Animal cruelty is not a game," neighbor Michele Higham told WJAX.
The video shows two children laughing after tasing the kitten.
"To see an animal who is harmless and has not done anything to be treated that way, it's just cruel," Nassau County commissioner Justin Taylor said.
Officers believe they know the neighborhood where the video took place and have been driving around since Thursday trying to find the kids involved and the kitten that was hurt.
Residents have been coming forward, claiming they know the children in the video.
"Hopefully they'll be able to locate them and charge them with animal cruelty," Nassau County Animal Services Director Timothy Maguire said.
