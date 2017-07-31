NEWS

Snapchat video shows kids using Taser on kitten

NASSAU COUNTY, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida are looking for two children who were seen on a Snapchat video using a Taser on a kitten.

The video is now the center of an animal cruelty investigation in Nassau County.

"It's not a game. Animal cruelty is not a game," neighbor Michele Higham told WJAX.

The video shows two children laughing after tasing the kitten.

"To see an animal who is harmless and has not done anything to be treated that way, it's just cruel," Nassau County commissioner Justin Taylor said.

Officers believe they know the neighborhood where the video took place and have been driving around since Thursday trying to find the kids involved and the kitten that was hurt.

Residents have been coming forward, claiming they know the children in the video.

"Hopefully they'll be able to locate them and charge them with animal cruelty," Nassau County Animal Services Director Timothy Maguire said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsanimal abuseanimalcatstasersnapchatFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
Son of Nashville mayor dies of apparent overdose
1 inmate still on the loose after 12 escape from Alabama jail
Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout
More News
Top Stories
Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout
Driver who caused fiery crash to be charged with DWI
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
HBO responds to backlash of new series 'Confederate'
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Health benefits of eating walnuts
Show More
Man knocks out valet with single punch
HPD: 1 dead after shooting in SW Houston
Police: Man steals chicken, biscuits from restaurant
Bagwell marks career with Hall of Fame induction
Man shot along Highway 249 in possible case of road rage
More News
Photos
Resort-style VillaSport club opens in Cypress
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
More Photos