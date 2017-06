EMBED >More News Videos A witness described the chaotic aftermath of a plane crash on the 405 Freeway near the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Friday.

A small airplane has crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Friday, officials said.The twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed under unknown circumstances on the freeway short of Runway 20R.The plane clipped a single vehicle, but the damage was minimal. One male and female were inside the plane who now have traumatic injuries, according to Orange County Fire Captain. No one on the ground was injured.The freeway was closed in both directions at MacArthur due to the crash debris.