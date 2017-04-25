Small plane crashes in pond in Huntsville area

NTSB is investigating today?s accident in Huntsville, TX. involving a Cessna 421. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 25, 2017

A dive team is responding to the Huntsville area after a small plane crashed behind a house, according to DPS.The twin-engine Cessna crashed at about 10:40 a.m., shortly after the pilot reported oil problems and a possible engine fire, according to the FAA.The plane was discovered upside down in a pond near FM 980. Small flames could be seen coming from the underside of the plane. Pieces of debris could also be seen in the grass around the pond.There's no word on the condition of the pilot.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.