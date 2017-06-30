Small fire reported at Bush International Airport

A small fire and sprinkler activation has effected Terminal E of the George Bush IAH. Expect delays. #HouNews #HouTraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 30, 2017

Travelers might be dealing with some delays at George Bush International Airport after a small fire in one of the terminals.Houston police tweeted that a small fire and sprinkler activation has impacted Terminal E at IAH just before 4 a.m. Friday.There's no word on what caused that small fire.Eyewitness News is working to gather more details.