Small fire reported at Bush International Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Travelers might be dealing with some delays at George Bush International Airport after a small fire in one of the terminals.

Houston police tweeted that a small fire and sprinkler activation has impacted Terminal E at IAH just before 4 a.m. Friday.


There's no word on what caused that small fire.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more details.

