Small fire reported at Bush International Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Travelers might be dealing with some delays at George Bush International Airport after a small fire in one of the terminals.
Houston police tweeted that a small fire and sprinkler activation has impacted Terminal E at IAH just before 4 a.m. Friday.
A small fire and sprinkler activation has effected Terminal E of the George Bush IAH. Expect delays. #HouNews #HouTraffic CC9— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 30, 2017
There's no word on what caused that small fire.
Eyewitness News is working to gather more details.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff