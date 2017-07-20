NEWS

Slain teen's mom appears in court after her and her other son's arrests

Slain teen's mom and brother in court after robbery arrest

The mother of a boy who was shot to death a day after his 14th birthday appeared before a judge this morning after her and her other son's arrests on a robbery charge.

Ellen Breaux and her 17-year-old son Messiah were seen in handcuffs Wednesday when they were arrested for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The charges reportedly stem from a carjacking that took place last month.


Ellen's other son, O'Cyrus Breaux, died early Monday morning when he was shot in the stomach. The shooting and alleged robbery are unrelated.

While the pair were being walked to a patrol car, the mother denied involvement in the alleged robbery.

Investigators believe the mother and son are linked to more aggravated robberies and that she is the leader of a northside robbery crew.

In court, it was revealed the alleged robbery took place on June 23 at an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive where a man was held up at gunpoint of cash and his sport-utility vehicle.

Prosecutors said there is probable cause for both mother and son for the crime. They also apparently confessed to their involvement.

Police are still looking for a third person who was alleged in the carjacking. Bond is set at $50,000 for both Ellen and Messiah Breaux.

There was nothing expressed about O'Cyrus during in court.
