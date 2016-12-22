The big question this morning is whether Blake Jefferson will appear today for his mother's funeral.Alief ISD board member Dedre Jefferson was stabbed to death early last Friday, allegedly at the hands of her own son.Her 22-year-old son has been on suicide watch at the Harris County jail ever since.A family spokesperson told Eyewitness News that before she died, Dedre Jefferson had noticed her son was acting differently.She believed he was having a mental health crisis, and the family's pastor claims Blake Jefferson thought he was receiving messages from God.We do not know if Blake Jefferson is expected to attend the funeral today.Hundreds showed up for a candlelight vigil in memory of his mother, who dedicated her life to education in Alief ISD.Family and friends will say their final goodbyes later today at Southwest Community Christian Church.A viewing will begin at 9am, with the funeral following at 10.