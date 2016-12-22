FUNERAL

Slain Alief ISD board member's family to say final goodbyes
Dedre Jefferson will be laid to rest after she was allegedly stabbed to death by her son (right), Blake Jefferson (Dedre Jefferson)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The big question this morning is whether Blake Jefferson will appear today for his mother's funeral.

Alief ISD board member Dedre Jefferson was stabbed to death early last Friday, allegedly at the hands of her own son.

RELATED: Man charged in mom's fatal stabbing makes emotional outburst in court
A man accused of killing his mother appeared in court today. Miya Shay reports.



Her 22-year-old son has been on suicide watch at the Harris County jail ever since.

A family spokesperson told Eyewitness News that before she died, Dedre Jefferson had noticed her son was acting differently.

She believed he was having a mental health crisis, and the family's pastor claims Blake Jefferson thought he was receiving messages from God.

VIDEO: Pastor says stabbing suspect believed he talked to God
A family pastor says the man accused of killing his mom was communicating with God



We do not know if Blake Jefferson is expected to attend the funeral today.

Hundreds showed up for a candlelight vigil in memory of his mother, who dedicated her life to education in Alief ISD.

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes later today at Southwest Community Christian Church.

A viewing will begin at 9am, with the funeral following at 10.

FRIEND: 'Something happened' before man allegedly stabbed mom
The friend of man accused of killing mother speaks out about the days leading up to Dedre Jefferson's death.

RELATED: 'Something made him snap': Son charged in mom's brutal murder
The son of an Alief ISD board member, Blake Jefferson, has now been charged with his mother's murder.

