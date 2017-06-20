SKYDRONE13

SkyDrone13 buzzes over Buffalo Bayou before Tropical Storm Cindy

SkyDrone13 flew Buffalo Bayou ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy's expected arrival. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy's expected landfall on the Gulf coast, SkyeDrone13 flew over Buffalo Bayou.

