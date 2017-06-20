Today's Top Stories
SkyDrone13 flew Buffalo Bayou ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy's expected arrival. (KTRK)
KTRK
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 01:57PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy's expected landfall on the Gulf coast, SkyeDrone13 flew over Buffalo Bayou.
Click here to see more footage from SkyDrone13
.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
