Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female found dead at Bayland Park on June 17.Authorities released a composite sketch of the unidentified female.Groundskeepers at Bayland Park found her in a seated position under the bleachers. She was not dressed appropriately for outdoor conditions and it is believed she likely died somewhere else and was then taken to the park.Her cause of death is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.Anyone with information on her identity or this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.