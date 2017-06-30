NEWS

Sketch released of woman found dead in Bayland Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities believe she died elsewhere and was moved to the park.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female found dead at Bayland Park on June 17.

Authorities released a composite sketch of the unidentified female.

Groundskeepers at Bayland Park found her in a seated position under the bleachers. She was not dressed appropriately for outdoor conditions and it is believed she likely died somewhere else and was then taken to the park.

Her cause of death is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on her identity or this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newssketchwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane crashes on California freeway
Trump's tweets about 'Morning Joe' hosts have some defenders
Plane bursts into flames as it crashes on California freeway
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
More News
Top Stories
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
Small plane crashes on California freeway
At least 1 man stabbed outside midtown McDonald's
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
4 wanted in case of missing girl near Dallas
Theft ring suspects had home full of merchandise
Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized
Show More
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
City spent $1M, but has little to show for recycling proposal
Mom of suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
Video shows Houston pothole popping cars' tires
More News
Top Video
Top 10 restaurants in Galveston
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
What you need to know about fireworks laws
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
More Video