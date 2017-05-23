SILVER ALERT

Silver Alert issued for missing Houston woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Silver Alert has been issued in connection with the search for a missing Houston woman.

The Houston Police Department is searching for Fannie Davis, who they say is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is described a black female, 85 years old, 5'2", 130 pounds, gray/white hair, with brown eyes. Fannie has a scar on the left side of her neck.

The senior citizen was last seen at 9:00 a.m. in Houston driving a beige 2003 Ford Expedition with Texas license plate HDN6452.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.
