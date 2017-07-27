NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing Deer Park man

Deer Park police have isssued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

DEER PARK, Texas --
Authorities in Deer Park have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man who they say has a cognitive impairment.

Joseph Leger was last seen driving his white 1997 Ford Crown Victoria sedan in Deer Park. The vehicle has Texas license plates BBN7173. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Leger is described as a white male who is 5' 6" and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Leger's disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety. Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Deer Park Police Department at 281-479-1511.

