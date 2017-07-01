NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old man

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office is searching for 76-year-old Theodis Telfor.

Telfor has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and authorities believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

He is described as a black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. Telfor has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, light blue jean button down shirt and blue jean pants.

He was last seen at 3:00 pm Friday at 8823 Oakleaf Forest Drive. He was driving a black,2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate AT47177 with a Texas state decal sticker on back window, flow master exhaust, bed cover and shutter on back window.

If you have any information regarding Telfor, contact the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office at 713-755-7628.

