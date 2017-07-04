The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 79-year-old man with Parkinson's disease.Muhammad Shabbir was last seen walking in his neighborhood Monday at 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gable Cove Ct."Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety," a press release read.Shabbir's daughter-in-law shared a message to the ABC13 Facebook page writing: "We are concerned for his health. He has type 2 diabetes and Parkinson's disease and without his medication, may be severely medically impaired and at risk," Yasmeen Khaliq said.Shabbir is described as an Asian man, 5 foot, 7 inches tall, about 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt and gray jogging pants.If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.