NEWS

79-year-old man with Parkinson's disease missing in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More Videos

Silver Alert for man with Parkinson's last seen July 3

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 79-year-old man with Parkinson's disease.

Muhammad Shabbir was last seen walking in his neighborhood Monday at 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Gable Cove Ct.

"Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety," a press release read.

Shabbir's daughter-in-law shared a message to the ABC13 Facebook page writing: "We are concerned for his health. He has type 2 diabetes and Parkinson's disease and without his medication, may be severely medically impaired and at risk," Yasmeen Khaliq said.

Shabbir is described as an Asian man, 5 foot, 7 inches tall, about 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and white striped button-down shirt and gray jogging pants.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmissing manparkinson's diseasefort bend county sheriff's officeRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
Trump tweets church choir's 'Make America Great Again' song
North Korea tested its 1st intercontinental ballistic missile, US official says
Judge in Philando Castile case writes letter to jurors
More News
Top Stories
Police: Woman was beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
Body of man recovered in Lake Livingston
Red hot temps for July 4th with a slim chance of rain
Know before you go: Freedom Over Texas festival rules
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba found in 2 water systems
Casket with infant human organs found on street
Angry monkeys chase family visiting Florida state park
Fire breaks out under fireworks display at resort
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
More News
Top Video
Man rescued from flood water with fire hose in China
Torso and leg found may belong to missing bartender
Healthy pastas for your summer BBQ
Angry monkeys chase family visiting Florida state park
More Video