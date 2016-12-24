The Dallas Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old William Goode Jr.Goode, who has been diagnosed with an unspecified cognitive impatient, was last seen driving his beige 2007 Toyota Camry with Texas tags DKZ0433 in the Dallas area around lunchtime on Dec. 24.He is described as a white male who stands 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 210 pounds. Goode has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his safety.Anybody with information about Goode's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4065.