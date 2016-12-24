NEWS

Dallas police looking for missing 81-year-old

Dallas police say 81-year-old William Goode is missing.

DALLAS, TX (KTRK) --
The Dallas Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old William Goode Jr.

Goode, who has been diagnosed with an unspecified cognitive impatient, was last seen driving his beige 2007 Toyota Camry with Texas tags DKZ0433 in the Dallas area around lunchtime on Dec. 24.

He is described as a white male who stands 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 210 pounds. Goode has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Officials believe his disappearance poses a threat to his safety.

Anybody with information about Goode's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4065.
Related Topics:
newssilver alertmissing personDallas
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama in Hawaii: Dad-Daughters Day With Sasha, Malia
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
More News
Top Stories
Texans defeat Bengals, clinch AFC South for second year
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family
Man found shot to death in SW Houston, police say
Man survives in wrecked car for 12 hours
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Show More
Sinkhole forces evacuations of Michigan homes
Iraqis celebrate Christmas in town formerly held by ISIS
Shop owner: Paul Wall arrested preparing for holiday toy drive
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Texas inmates crochet stuffed animals for kids
More News
Photos
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
PHOTOS: Dream home on market for $10.4M
$15.9M River Oaks mansion offers unparalleled luxury
More Photos