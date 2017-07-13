#Sugarland PD: 12 shots fired outside city building @ Town Center. Right now, no suspects, no arrest. Were you there? #abc13 pic.twitter.com/wnH0WMdM2V — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 13, 2017

Employees of a staffing agency in Sugar Land came to work and found several bullet holes in the window of the sixth floor of an office building.Sugar Land police posted information on its Facebook page saying that "unknown persons in a vehicle in Town Square fired several shots in the air."It happened around 10:40 Wednesday night. Police said there were 12 shots fired outside the city building.Police said there are at least two suspects who used two guns. Witnesses reported that they saw shots coming from a black car in the area.No one was injured, and there are no arrests.The building is right across from city hall.Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer is on the scene and gathering more details. We'll have the latest at 11 a.m.