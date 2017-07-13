NEWS

Police looking for at least 2 suspects after shots fired in Sugar Land Town Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Shots fired through windows at Sugar Land's Town Square, no one hurt (KTRK)

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Employees of a staffing agency in Sugar Land came to work and found several bullet holes in the window of the sixth floor of an office building.

Sugar Land police posted information on its Facebook page saying that "unknown persons in a vehicle in Town Square fired several shots in the air."

It happened around 10:40 Wednesday night. Police said there were 12 shots fired outside the city building.

Police said there are at least two suspects who used two guns. Witnesses reported that they saw shots coming from a black car in the area.

No one was injured, and there are no arrests.

The building is right across from city hall.



Eyewitness News Reporter Courtney Fischer is on the scene and gathering more details. We'll have the latest at 11 a.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsshots firedinvestigationshootingSugar Land
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Surviving the Inferno: A month later, watch the essential ABC News documentary right here
Desperate pleas for help a month after fatal Grenfell Tower fire
Brawl that killed American in Greece captured on video
Mom gets probation in death of baby thrown from 8th floor
More News
Top Stories
Fire truck collides with van on the way to house fire
Human remains found in search for missing PA men
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Wreck kills teen and injures his brother on Hwy 249
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Chick-fil-A flooded with animal rights protesters
Amazing gourmet breakfast sandwiches you've gotta try
Show More
Contractor stuck inside ATM room
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
2 chases net 5 suspects in different parts of Houston
Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Fwy.
More News
Top Video
Man shot 5 times survives in southwest Houston
Me want cocaine? Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll
Chick-fil-A flooded with animal rights protesters
Glass-filled meatballs found in pet owners' backyards
More Video