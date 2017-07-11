A store clerk who was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery drove five miles to safety in northeast Harris County overnight.According to authorities, the shooting took place just after midnight at a Valero gas station on Homestead Road near I-69 and the Sam Houston Tollway.Two workers were closing up for the night when a white Chevy Tahoe pulled up to the store, a witness said. Two suspects got out of the sport-utility vehicle and hid behind gas pumps.The suspects then approached the workers as they were getting into a car. It was then that the holdup took place."He stood in front of the car and started shooting," witness Domineke Barnes recalled. "I guess he got mad, because he didn't give them what they asked for."The SUV drove away from the scene after the shooting. The witness followed the vehicle but was unable to keep track of the SUV.Meanwhile, the workers drove five miles to another convenience store for help. The lone injured person sustained a non-life-threatening wound to the leg.A description of the suspects was not immediately disclosed.