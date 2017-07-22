NEWS

Shoppers evacuate after store catches on fire in South Houston

Fire at Mi Tienda grocery (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Shoppers evacuated after a store caught on fire in South Houston overnight.

Shortly before 10 p.m., South Houston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Mi Tienda, at 1630 Spencer near Shaver.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the building. Shortly after arriving, Pasadena Volunteer Fire Department Texas was called in to assist crews in putting out the fire.

South Houston VFD was able to make a quick knockdown, limiting damage.

Fire at grocery store in South Houston



Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and if anyone was injured.

