NEWS

Shoppers evacuate after store catches on fire in South Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire at Mi Tienda grocery (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Shoppers evacuated after store caught on fire in South Houston Friday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. South Houston Volunteer Fire Department was called to Mi Tienda at 1630 Spencer near Shaver. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the building. Shortly after arriving Pasadena Volunteer Fire Department Texas was called in to assist.

South Houston VFD was able to make a quick knockdown limiting damage.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire at grocery store in South Houston



Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire and if anyone was injured.

Follow ABC13 as this story develops.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfirePasadena
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man and two children killed in crash in NE Houston
Susan Rice meets with Senate Intel Committee as part of Russia probe
Jared Kushner agrees to appear before House Intelligence Committee
Trump Jr., Manafort agree to cooperate with Senate panel
More News
Top Stories
Shots fired at officer in SW Houston
Man and two children killed in crash in NE Houston
Houston woman arrested for 'virtual kidnapping' scheme
HCSO terminates deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight
Family: Young mother killed on her way to job interview
Customer takes on armed robber at Starbucks
Sightings of monkey in South Houston pour in
Houston woman mails desecrated Quran to CAIR
Show More
Katy residents not happy about new flea market
Hawaii 1st to prep for 'unlikely' N. Korea missile threat
Attorney: Texans' Foreman drug test came back negative
Star football player's parents file wrongful death lawsuit
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
More News
Top Video
Man and two children killed in crash in NE Houston
Customer takes on armed robber at Starbucks
Hawaii 1st to prep for 'unlikely' N. Korea missile threat
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
More Video