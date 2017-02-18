NEWS

Pasadena woman says man took upskirt photos while shopping

A local woman says a man took upskirt photos of her as she shopped at a Pasadena Hobby Lobby.

PASADENA, TX (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a report of a man taking photos up a woman's skirt at a local Hobby Lobby store Thursday evening.

JuJu, who asked that her last name not be published, said she was shopping with her 4-year-old son when she noticed the man behind her.

"I felt something brush against the back of my leg," she said. "I just freaked out. I grabbed him. I wanted to punch him but he broke free and ran off."

She said the man got away, and she alerted store management. They gave her surveillance video of a man she believes is the suspect. ABC13 is not showing the man because he has not been charged with a crime.

The incident itself was not captured on video, she said. JuJu turned the video she was given over to the Pasadena Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

"If there's no consequences to his actions, he's going to get comfortable doing that and maybe do something worse to someone," JuJu said.

ABC13 contacted the Hobby Lobby store for comment and was directed to its corporate office. They have not yet responded.

JuJu said she's still haunted by the incident.

"Who knows what he has on his phone? I don't know what he got on his phone. Did he get video of something?"

She hopes her story will make everyone more aware of their surroundings.
