Shooting leads to crash into train platform

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Three people are in police custody after a shooting led to a crash into a train platform.
It happened around 11:30 in and around 5300 Griggs Rd., police said.
There were multiple shootings in the area and police are investigating them, according to a tweet from Houston Police.
Two groups of people had an altercation and someone started shooting. One group got into a wreck and the other group fled.
A green truck drove into a train platform at the scene.
Three people were arrested.
It's unclear how many people were shot.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.