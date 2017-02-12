NEWS

Shooting leads to crash into train platform

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Three people are in police custody after a shooting led to a crash into a train platform.

It happened around 11:30 in and around 5300 Griggs Rd., police said.

There were multiple shootings in the area and police are investigating them, according to a tweet from Houston Police.

Two groups of people had an altercation and someone started shooting. One group got into a wreck and the other group fled.

A green truck drove into a train platform at the scene.

Three people were arrested.

It's unclear how many people were shot.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
More News
Top Stories
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
Sources: Former TSU employees accused of stealing money
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
You'll need an umbrella for Valentine's Day
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
Child porn suspect: 'Not like I was murdering someone'
Show More
Disney toy wands recalled over injury hazard
Two shot in apparent drive-by shooting
VIDEO: Wind tips 18-wheeler on top of patrol car
Young girl finds parents in murder-suicide in SW Houston
Mourner intentionally run over at shooting memorial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
PHOTOS: Runners strip down in the Cupid Undie Run
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
More Photos