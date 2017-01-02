  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Shooting investigation underway in NE Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Homicide investigators are at the scene of a shooting in northeast Houston.

HPD is conducting its investigation on Keel, between Clark and Bauman Road.

Investigators say the shooting happened just before 8am.

There are very few details at this moment. We're gathering information, and will bring you more on air and online as we learn more.

