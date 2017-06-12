NEWS

Shooter sprays bullets, injuring four teens at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A night of violence ended with the shooting of four teens in north Harris County.

Police said numerous shots were fired at an apartment complex around 10:30 p.m., on Cypress Station Drive near Westfield Place Drive, just off the North Freeway.

Investigators said the teens were involved in some sort of disagreement, and that is when one group of teens began firing at the other group.

Four teens were shot, but three had non-life threatening injuries. A 16-year-old girl is in surgery after being shot in the face.

A 12-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, a 13-year-old victim was shot in the hand, and a 15-year-old was hit in the shoulder, according to police.

Two of the victims were transported from the scene to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, while a third victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.

The fourth victim showed up in a car at Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Investigators said the alleged shooter is in custody. We do not know the motive for the shooting.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsteenagersshootinggun violencefightHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
3 UK citizens' terror talk causes flight to be grounded
DC, Maryland AGs to file suit against President Trump
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
More News
Top Stories
Family, friends remember coach killed in wrong-way crash
Celebrating the birth and love story of George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
Pittsburgh Penguins win second straight Stanley Cup
Show More
Man confined to wheelchair injured in house fire
Play sponsors pulling out after Trump look-alike killing scene
Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Monkeys escape from enclosure at zoo
More News
Photos
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
More Photos