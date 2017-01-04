Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston.Investigators said a man and a woman were shot overnight in the Greenspoint area.Homicide detectives said the man died at Houston Northwest Medical Center.The woman, meantime, was shot in the mouth and is being treated at a hospital.It is not clear what led up to the double shooting.We have a crew on the way to the scene, and will bring you updates on Eyewitness News at 5am.