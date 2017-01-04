NEWS

Shooter kills man, shoots woman in mouth in N. Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Houston.

Investigators said a man and a woman were shot overnight in the Greenspoint area.

Homicide detectives said the man died at Houston Northwest Medical Center.

The woman, meantime, was shot in the mouth and is being treated at a hospital.

It is not clear what led up to the double shooting.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and will bring you updates on Eyewitness News at 5am.

