A man playing basketball with a group of teens was shot and killed Monday night in north Harris County.His alleged killer is still on the lose this morning, according to investigators.The medical examiner's office said the victim is believed to be about 22 years old.So far, investigators said the victim and his killer knew each other, and that an argument happened before the shooting began.The teens were playing basketball around 6:45pm on Autumn Springs Lane, in the Spring Ridge neighborhood.At one point, a 19 or 20-year-old man walked up with a gun, and opened fire.The victim was shot several times, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.Several witnesses said they knew the shooter from around the neighborhood, but again, he is not yet in custody.