NEWS

Shooter kills man playing basketball with friends near Spring
EMBED </>More News Videos

Teen shot and killed while playing basketball in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A man playing basketball with a group of teens was shot and killed Monday night in north Harris County.

His alleged killer is still on the lose this morning, according to investigators.

The medical examiner's office said the victim is believed to be about 22 years old.

So far, investigators said the victim and his killer knew each other, and that an argument happened before the shooting began.

The teens were playing basketball around 6:45pm on Autumn Springs Lane, in the Spring Ridge neighborhood.

At one point, a 19 or 20-year-old man walked up with a gun, and opened fire.

The victim was shot several times, and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Several witnesses said they knew the shooter from around the neighborhood, but again, he is not yet in custody.
Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedbasketballhomicide investigationHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What to Expect From President Obama's Farewell Address
Deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
How Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Are Preparing for Confirmation Hearings
Dems Call on DOJ to Look Into Kushner's White House Role
More News
Top Stories
Deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
911 operator answers daughter's call about her house on fire
Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national title
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
Man injured after confronting two with a gun
Show More
The cost of raising a child? More than $230K
Tips learned from the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
UIL investigating fight at Katy ISD basketball game
Family members remember hunters found dead during trip
HPD officer attacked by police dog
More News
Top Video
911 operator answers daughter's call about her house on fire
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
More Video