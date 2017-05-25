Shooter chases car before killing man on Highway 6

One person is dead and another in custody after people were shooting at each other as they drove down Highway 6 near Clay Road.Witnesses said around 9:30 p.m. they heard several shots being fired as two cars chased each other down Highway 6.One of the drivers pulled into this parking lot looking for help with a wounded passenger.Harris County Sheriff's detectives said two cars were chasing a black Dodge Charger and shooting at the people inside it.One person in that car was hit by bullets and taken to the hospital, but eventually died from his injuries.We know one person was arrested. Witnesses said they were there when the victim's car stopped."The guy in the Dodge Charger got shot from the passenger window, and he made the turn to park and then once he parked I guess he was trying to ask somebody for assistance and help," witness Carlos Barrera said.Detectives do not know if this was a road rage incident or something else.They are interviewing witnesses to figure that out now.