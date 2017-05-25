NEWS

Shooter chases car before killing man on Highway 6

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead and another in custody after people were shooting at each other as they drove down Highway 6 near Clay Road.

Witnesses said around 9:30 p.m. they heard several shots being fired as two cars chased each other down Highway 6.

One of the drivers pulled into this parking lot looking for help with a wounded passenger.

Harris County Sheriff's detectives said two cars were chasing a black Dodge Charger and shooting at the people inside it.

One person in that car was hit by bullets and taken to the hospital, but eventually died from his injuries.

We know one person was arrested. Witnesses said they were there when the victim's car stopped.

"The guy in the Dodge Charger got shot from the passenger window, and he made the turn to park and then once he parked I guess he was trying to ask somebody for assistance and help," witness Carlos Barrera said.

Detectives do not know if this was a road rage incident or something else.

They are interviewing witnesses to figure that out now.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Montana GOP candidate charged with misdemeanor assault after run-in with reporter
GOP health bill that passed House leaves 23 million more uninsured in 10 years
Harris Co. K9 attacks innocent air conditioning repairman
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
More News
Top Stories
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop
This 'magic wand' will prevent wine hangovers
Harris Co. K9 attacks innocent air conditioning repairman
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Show More
Sneak peek of Texans training camp digs at historical resort
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Local man accused of leaking trade secrets to China
Homes and cars targeted in drive-by shooting
Men rush to help burn victims after gas explosion
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
More Photos