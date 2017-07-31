NEWS

California sheriff's deputy, her fiance killed in Big Bear small plane crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy and her fiance were killed when a small aircraft crashed in a remote area of Big Bear. (KABC)

BIG BEAR, California --
A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy and her fiance were killed when a small aircraft crashed in a remote area of Big Bear.

Authorities were dispatched to the Apple Valley Airport around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in search of a car belonging to one of the victims, identified as 28-year-old Rebecca Joan Raymond.

The person who called authorities said Raymond and her boyfriend were flying from Big Bear and were overdue to land. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies found the car at the airport and contacted the airport division for help to find the couple.

Authorities began searching the sky between the areas of the Big Bear and Apple Valley airports.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a helicopter crew found a single-engine aircraft down in a remote area of Big Bear Mountain. A flight crew member was hoisted down to the wreckage and found the couple dead.

Friends said Raymond's fiance was Brian White, a pilot in the U.S. Army. Debbie Payne, a close friend of the couple, said Raymond and White met two years ago at a party.

Rebecca Joan Raymond, 28, became engaged to her boyfriend Brian White and shared photos of the moment and engagement ring with a friend.


Payne said White had rented a single-engine Cessna 172 for the weekend and took Raymond on a trip to Big Bear for their anniversary, where he proposed on Friday.

Raymond was assigned to the Barstow Sheriff's Station and had been with the department since September 2016.

The FAA and NTSB were contacted and will be assisting the sheriff's aviation division with the investigation.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsplane accidentinvestigationsan bernardino county sheriff's departmentplane crashengagementu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt for gunmen who shot American tourist in Turks and Caicos
Innocent man killed in shootout remembered by family
Airport worker punches EasyJet passenger holding a baby
HBO CEO calls hack 'disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing'
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
More News
Top Stories
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Innocent man killed in shootout remembered by family
Gold replica of lunar module stolen from museum
Airport worker punches EasyJet passenger holding a baby
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Tropical Storm Emily forms in eastern Gulf near Florida
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
This photo shoot is so Napoleon Dynamite!
Show More
Video shows man break into home while young girl hides
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Man, 24, killed by 60-foot fall from cliff during hike
Driver who caused fiery crash to be charged with DWI
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
More News
Top Video
Airport worker punches EasyJet passenger holding a baby
Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box
Pulitzer-winning playwright and actor Sam Shepard dies
Mom writes kids book to help explain daughter's disability
More Video