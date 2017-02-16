We're awaiting word on how Liberty County Precinct 1 Constable Justin Johnston is doing this morning after he was hit by a car while directing traffic.He was hit at the intersection of FM 1413 and Highway 146 in Dayton on Wednesday afternoon, and had to be taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.Right now, there's a couple of Liberty County Constable SUVs parked just outside the hospital.Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is there, and she's waiting on an update on Johnston's condition.Here's what we know so far: Constable Johnson was directing traffic with several other deputies when he was hit.Investigators said the driver who slammed into Johnson with a red pickup was speeding down the shoulder of the road, going through barricades right before the accident.The driver allegedly slammed into several patrol vehicles in addition to hitting Johnson."We don't have any exact injuries to report on him as of now," said Cpt. Ken DeFoor, of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. "It's my understanding he does have some head injuries, and the injuries might be severe."The big question this morning is simply why: Why did this driver allegedly drive around stopped traffic and road blocks? Investigators aren't saying if he had drugs or alcohol in his system.DPS said the driver of the pickup also had his 8-year-old daughter in the back seat when the crash happened. Both of them were flown to Memorial Hermann alongside the constable.The driver of the pickup had a broken leg. The little girl is doing fine.But now, we wait for an update on the constable. We'll bring you new details as they become available.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.