Sheriff: 17 Colombian men linked to 120 Houston-area burglaries

17 people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing more than 100 homes where Asian, Pakistani and Middle Eastern families live. (KTRK)

FT. BEND COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news after 17 people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing more than 100 homes where Asian, Pakistani and Middle Eastern families live.

Detectives with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said an investigation found the burglars took everything from high-end jewelry and purses during their late-night crime sprees.

MUGSHOTS: Alleged Colombian burglary ring nabbed in Ft. Bend Co.
With the help of HPD, the alleged burglars were taken into custody. All of the suspects are said to be Colombian.

Sheriff Troy Nehls says the suspects hit more than 120 homes during the course of their burglaries.

Some of these homes were located in other nearby areas, but most were within Fort Bend County.

Four suspects in Fort Bend County Jail are under holds by immigration officials, including Carlos Alberto Riasco Valencia, 35; Layonel Mosquera Mondragon, 31; Harold Jesus Lerma Mosquera, 43; and Reynaldo Rivera Centeno, 44.

"The diligent efforts of these detectives and their ability to coordinate the activities within this department and with the officers of the Houston Police Department is commendable and should stand as an example for all in the law enforcement profession," Nehls said.

Nehls is expected to release new information this morning at a press conference.

We'll bring you new information on air, online and on our mobile news app as it becomes available.

Ft. Bend Sheriff's arrest 17 suspects for burglary

