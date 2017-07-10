The Laflore County Sheriff's office said at least 12 bodies have now been found after a deadly plane crash involving a Marine Corps plane.The C-130 military transport plane crashed Monday in Mississippi's Delta region, just 85 miles north of Jackson.At least five people were believed dead initially, but Sheriff Ricky Banks now said a dozen bodies were found in the soybean field where the plane went down.Search crews planned to continue looking for others through the night with the aid of a helicopter.Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a Marine C-130 "experienced a mishap" Monday evening.Greenwood Fire Chief Marcus Banks, no relation to the sheriff, said the crash was reported about 4 p.m. CDT and debris from the plane was scattered in a radius of about 5 miles.Officials did not have information on what caused the crash or where the flight originated.