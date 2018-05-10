She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made in her murder

A suspect in the 1986 murder of a 13-year-old girl in Washington state has been apprehended in Illinois, according to authorities.On Aug. 4, Jennifer Bastian left her home in Tacoma, Washington, around 2:30 p.m. on her bicycle, leaving a note stating that she would be home by 6:30 p.m., the Tacoma Police Department said in a press release.The teen had planned to ride her bike to Point Defiance Park to train for an upcoming bike tour in the San Juan islands, police said.But Jennifer never returned. Several witnesses reported credible sightings of her around the five-mile drive of Point Defiance Park as late as 6 p.m. that day, police said.Her body was later found on Aug. 28, 1986, in a wooded area off the five-mile drive where witnesses had spotted her, according to police.Jennifer's murder case was never closed, authorities said.Illinois state police assisted in apprehending the suspect in Eureka, Illinois, after the Tacoma Police Department and Pierce County Prosecutor's Office developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, authorities said. The suspect was not identified.The suspect will be extradited to Washington to face prosecution, according to police.Additional details on the case were not available.