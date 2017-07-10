Severe weather cuts foot chase short in N. Harris Co.

A northwest side chase had to be cut short because of severe weather in the area.The stolen pick-up truck could be seen where the driving chase ended and foot pursuit began, at the end of Creek Willow Drive in the Tomball area. The truck was towed away in the middle of an intense lightning storm that passed over the area.Precinct 4 Deputy Constables tried to stop the male and female inside the truck for a traffic violation, but they kept going. The chase on the northwest side lasted about 25 minutes until the pair pulled down the street, ditched the truck and ran on foot.The weather was so severe deputies could not exhaust all options from the air or on the ground with K9s. The two suspects were last seen in the woods and caught in extreme weather conditions wherever they are hiding out.