Severe storms tear through Southeast, leaving trail of destruction

TARA FOWLER
A severe storm system is moving across the U.S. this evening, leaving destruction in its wake.

In Limestone County, Alabama, photos posted by the sheriff's office showed multiple homes damaged by the weather. The county reported that there were several downed trees as well.

In Jacksonville, Alabama, the storms caused significant damage, according to Chris Roberts, assistant fire chief with the Jacksonville Fire Department, who said multiple structures were mangled, and trees and power lines were down across the city.

Roberts added that there had been some reports of people trapped, though they haven't been confirmed.

He encouraged people to stay out of the area.

Several tornadoes were expected in the area this evening. Other potential threats included hail up to 3 inches in diameter and 70 mph winds.

The storm system is moving east, stretching from the Northern Plains to the Gulf Coast.

