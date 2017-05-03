  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Severe storms leave damage in northern Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Severe storms thundered through southeast Texas Wednesday evening. Most of the Houston area received rain with thunder and lightning, but some spots were left to deal with storm damage.

At least one resident had a large tree snapped over in the front yard of a home in Atascocita.

Near Bush Intercontinental Airport, a motel suffered some damage to the building and roof, with some water leakage.

No injuries have been reported.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Chauncy Glover will have a live report at 10 p.m.
