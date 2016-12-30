Several Frenchy's restaurants in the Houston area may close soon.A spokesperson with the company confirmed to ABC13 that there is a contract dispute between Frenchy's and one of its franchise owners. We're told that the franchisee wants to keep their locations open.An injunction has been filed and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.It's unknown which locations could be impacted.The popular chicken restaurant is known for its full Creole-style menu and spicy chicken.Stay with ABC13 for this developing story.