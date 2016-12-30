NEWS

Several Houston area Frenchy's restaurants could close soon

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Several Frenchy's restaurants in the Houston area may close soon.

A spokesperson with the company confirmed to ABC13 that there is a contract dispute between Frenchy's and one of its franchise owners. We're told that the franchisee wants to keep their locations open.

An injunction has been filed and a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

It's unknown which locations could be impacted.

The popular chicken restaurant is known for its full Creole-style menu and spicy chicken.

Stay with ABC13 for this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsfoodrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
More News
Top Stories
Sources: Three killed in murder-suicide in burning home
N-word spray painted on home and burned out SUV
FDNY rescues Ryan Seacrest from stuck elevator in Times Square
Police: George Michael cause of death 'inconclusive'
Party violence ends in man's death near Baybrook Mall
Base jumper who crashed in Arizona rescued
Houston Texans playoff tickets on sale Friday
Show More
Family devastated after dog euthanized
Man allegedly sends ex homemade explosive
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Firefighter hurt while battling massive house fire
Which team could the Texans face in the playoffs?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
More Photos