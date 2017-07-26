Service held to remember 14-year-old killed after birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A service Wednesday night was deemed a celebration of life for O'Cyrus Breaux. Family, friends and teachers from Stovall Middle School attended a special service for O'Cyrus.
The 14-year-old was shot and killed last week after celebrating his birthday. Investigators said his older brother, Messiah Breaux, confessed to shooting him. He has not been charged in his death.
Days after the shooting, Messiah Breaux and his mother Ellen Breaux were arrested on an unrelated robbery charge. They are both still in jail.
Loved ones said despite being in a tough environment, O'Cyrus prevailed. He loved school and was on the honor roll.
One of his coaches shared his admiration for O'Cyrus at the service.
"Let me just be honest with you all, that boy was special. He was special. He touched my heart," he said.
Those were touching words heard by O'Cyrus' father, Bill Jackson, who was sitting in the front row.
"It makes me feel like he was a good child," said Jackson.
Jackson traveled to Houston from New Orleans, where O'Cyrus was from. He was set to pick up O'Cyrus last week.
"I was going to pick him up and bring him back to Louisiana. I do it every summer. I pick him up and I spend time with him. In the midst of everything, this happened," said Jackson.
O'Cyrus was shot and killed in front of his town home last week. He had just celebrated his 14th birthday.
His father is working to raise money in a GoFundMe account to get him back to New Orleans. While his son may be gone, Jackson said O'Cyrus is still with him every day.
"I know he's there with me. I feel it. When the hair raises up on the back of my neck, I know what it is. I go looking for it cause I know what it is already," added Jackson.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff