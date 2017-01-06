Security stepped up at Bush IAH airport

At IAH- passengers who left just before the Fort Lauderdale shooting have now arrived#abc13 pic.twitter.com/9tZ2EQz4yI — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) January 6, 2017

Passengers arriving in Houston from Fort Lauderdale say their phones "blew up" with text messages as soon as they landed.The passengers were on a flight that departed just before the shooting.They say they learned about the shooting from the televisions on board the plane.As soon as they landed and turned on their phones, they were flooded with messages from people checking if they were okay.Jesus Saenz, Chief Operating Officer of Houston Airport System, issued the following statement: "First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to our colleagues in Florida as they deal with this difficult situation. Here in Houston, flights are operating under normal conditions at both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Both of Houston's commercial airports accommodate nonstop air service to and from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, although all flight operations at that facility are currently on hold pending the immediate response and investigation. The Houston Airport System is working closely with the Houston Police Department and other law enforcement partners to ensure that the proper steps are being taken at both Bush and Hobby Airports regarding overall security. At this time, those steps will likely not be noticeable to members of the traveling public and are not expected to impact operations in any way."