Second victim dies after Lake Conroe boat crash

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A second victim has died following a boat accident on Lake Conroe Tuesday evening, authorities confirm.

Authorities said 39-year-old Jason Clark of Magnolia died at the scene after the crash, which happened off the shore near North Diamondhead Road. Clark's wife, Sara, died Friday, ABC13 has learned.

Their daughter called 911 after the accident and guided first responders to the scene of the accident with the light from her cell phone.

VIDEO: Authorities discuss fatal boating accident on Lake Conroe
Authorities release details about a fatal boat accident on Lake Conroe.



"She was able to talk us to her," said Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lt. Tim Cade. "Before we arrived on the scene, we knew where we were going, we knew what we were coming up on, and we knew what we had to do before ever getting there."

"This is from a 10-year-old and that, in my book, that's a hero," he added.

All three members of the Clark family were wearing life jackets at the time of the accident, according to investigators.

newsboat accidentboatingboating safety
