A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old.Kravon Human is accused of fatally shooting Messiah Marshall on June 14 at the Nob Hill Apartments.The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.Human is charged with capital murder.He is the second to be charged in the case. Jared Balogun has also been charged with capital murder.