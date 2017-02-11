Search party looking for missing Baytown teen

More than 50 volunteers are spending Saturday searching for missing Baytown teen Vanessa Macias.
The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Robert E. Lee high school in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon.
Security video shows Vanessa leaving the school after having a disagreement with a teacher.
She has not been seen since then.
On Saturday Equusearch, volunteers and loved ones searched a two-square-mile area looking for the teen.
"It's been a long time. It's been a couple of days already. If you've seen her please contact Equusearch or anybody if you know where she's at," said Yesica Macias, Vanessa Macias' sister.
Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath.
She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.
