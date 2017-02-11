NEWS

Search party looking for missing Baytown teen

EMBED </>More News Videos

Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 17-year-old girl, Jessica Willey reports.

More than 50 volunteers are spending Saturday searching for missing Baytown teen Vanessa Macias.

The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Robert E. Lee high school in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon.

Security video shows Vanessa leaving the school after having a disagreement with a teacher.

RELATED: Texas EquuSearch looking for missing 17-year-old girl

She has not been seen since then.

On Saturday Equusearch, volunteers and loved ones searched a two-square-mile area looking for the teen.

"It's been a long time. It's been a couple of days already. If you've seen her please contact Equusearch or anybody if you know where she's at," said Yesica Macias, Vanessa Macias' sister.

Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath.

She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlequusearchBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
