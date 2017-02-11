Search party looking for missing Baytown teen

More than 50 volunteers are spending Saturday searching for missing Baytown teen Vanessa Macias.The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Robert E. Lee high school in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon.Security video shows Vanessa leaving the school after having a disagreement with a teacher.She has not been seen since then.On Saturday Equusearch, volunteers and loved ones searched a two-square-mile area looking for the teen."It's been a long time. It's been a couple of days already. If you've seen her please contact Equusearch or anybody if you know where she's at," said Yesica Macias, Vanessa Macias' sister.Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath.She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.