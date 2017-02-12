NEWS

Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen

More than 50 volunteers are spending Sunday searching for missing Baytown teen Vanessa Macias.

The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Robert E. Lee high school in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon.

Security video shows Vanessa leaving the school after having a disagreement with a teacher.



This footage was taken at about 10:45pm on Tuesday night about 5 miles from the school.

She has not been seen since then.

On Saturday Equusearch, volunteers and loved ones searched a two-square-mile area looking for the teen. Equusearch and volunteers will pass out flyers on Sunday as they canvass the area. They are also asking anyone that has surveillance video to review it to see if they see anything.

"It's been a long time. It's been a couple of days already. If you've seen her please contact Equusearch or anybody if you know where she's at," said Yesica Macias, Vanessa Macias' sister.

Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath.

She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.
