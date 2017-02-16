NEWS

2 Cy-Fair ISD schools on secure mode as deputies search for burglary suspects

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Two Cy-Fair Independent School District campuses have been placed on secure mode while deputies search for burglary suspects in the area, officials say.

Deputies say a neighbor reported a burglary in the 7100 block of Kirkglade Ct. just after 10am. Three suspects were allegedly seen breaking into a house.

One woman was detained at the scene, while two other suspects took off.

According to the school district, Lowery Elementary School and Labay Middle School are on secure mode as a precaution.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newscrimeschool lockdownresidential burglaryHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after 26 children injured
Businesses nationwide participate in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Everything you need to know about Harris Co.'s new pot policy
More News
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about Harris Co.'s new pot policy
Teen girl found dead with gunshot wound to chest
WATCH LIVE: Trump to announce labor secretary pick
Why repeat offenders slip through the bond cracks
"A Day Without Immigrants" protest on Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: Retiree comes to bald eagle's rescue in Sargent
BUSTED: Here's the top 12 craziest drug disguises
Show More
Storm grate allegedly used to smash into high-end store
Video shows teacher duct taping student to chair
American Girl's male doll out in stores today
Good Samaritans save 3 from fiery truck crash
Judge orders prostitute to avoid pregnancies
More News
Photos
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
More Photos