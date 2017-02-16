HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --Two Cy-Fair Independent School District campuses have been placed on secure mode while deputies search for burglary suspects in the area, officials say.
Deputies say a neighbor reported a burglary in the 7100 block of Kirkglade Ct. just after 10am. Three suspects were allegedly seen breaking into a house.
One woman was detained at the scene, while two other suspects took off.
According to the school district, Lowery Elementary School and Labay Middle School are on secure mode as a precaution.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.