Search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured father

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A father of four is in ICU after he was struck by a car that fled from the scene.
Jason Froyd was hit on Saturday morning. Five days later, his wife, Sharona Everett, said he still had not woken up after sustaining serious injuries.
"There's no words. It's really heartless to just leave someone to die," said Everett.
Everett said Froyd and his co-worker were returning home from work at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Suddenly, they clipped an 18-wheeler on 290 near the Harris-Waller county line, deputies said.
The impact caused the truck they were in to turn on its side. Froyd and his co-worker were trapped inside.
"A car stopped and three people came and helped them get out of the car," said Everett.
Father of 4 in ICU after hit and run. Deputies searching for a silver Toyota with possible front-end damage @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/ZphG2RqOua— Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) July 7, 2017
Everett said they got Froyd out first. Then as the good Samaritans worked to get Froyd's co-worker out of the truck, Froyd worked to direct traffic away from the pick-up.
"He was trying to wave traffic with the flashlight on his cell phone and ended up getting hit by a car," said Everett.
Everett said the impact left Froyd with injuries so severe that he may never be able to walk again. The driver who hit him never stopped.
"I've got kids at home that are distraught cause they don't understand why this happened and it's hard not having answers for them," said Everett.
Deputies said the suspect's car is described as a silver Toyota with possible front-end damage and a missing mirror. Investigators said it could be a 2014 to 2017 Camry or newer model Corolla.
Froyd's family is hoping someone saw something that can help find the driver.
"Right now they're just going on with their life and we're left to pick up the pieces," said Everett.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.
