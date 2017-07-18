Vehicle pursuit has ended in north Houston, near Cypress Station. A foot search in ongoing at this time. #HouNews



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 18, 2017

HPD Chase exited I-45 North Freeway at Paramatta, freeway lanes are open @abc13houston #Kattraffic #ABC13 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) July 18, 2017

A search was called off after authorities lost suspected burglars during a chase through north Harris County.The chase started sometime before 6 a.m. on I-45 North past FM 1960.Officers noticed a Ford F-250 pickup that has been commonly used in recent crash burglaries. The driver was spotted wearing a covering over his face, which fit the same description in the crimes.The pickup took off when officers tried to stop the vehicle, with speeds of up to 100 mph on the freeway.The suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and took off into a neighborhood. SkyEye was over the scene that showed the suspect's truck that crashed into a fence in the 700 block of Sandy Runn near the Rock Creek Apartments.Officers said the suspects hopped over a fence into an apartment complex, ran 100 yards and lost authorities in tall shrubs.Police are using body cam footage to see where they took off. They are also collecting DNA off of the vehicle.