Search for 3 missing kids from north Texas discontinued

Police are searching for a 2007 white Dodge Durango.

PARIS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office has discontinued the search for siblings 3-year-old Brealdyn Dylan Mcintyre-Cotton, 4-year-old Kenzly Mcintyre-Cotton and 18-month-old Havok Cotton.

Police were looking for Darla Faye Ellis in connection with their abduction.

Ellis drives a white, 2007 Dodge Durango with a Texas license plate number of DVF6208. She was last heard from in Paris, Texas.
Law enforcement officials believed these children were in grave or immediate danger.
