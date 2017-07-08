Search for 3 missing kids from north Texas discontinued

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office has discontinued the search for siblings 3-year-old Brealdyn Dylan Mcintyre-Cotton, 4-year-old Kenzly Mcintyre-Cotton and 18-month-old Havok Cotton.Police were looking for Darla Faye Ellis in connection with their abduction.Ellis drives a white, 2007 Dodge Durango with a Texas license plate number of DVF6208. She was last heard from in Paris, Texas.Law enforcement officials believed these children were in grave or immediate danger.