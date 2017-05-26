NEWS

Sealy storm victims fear new weather threats

EMBED </>More Videos

Sealy storm victims are concerned about new severe weather threats.

By
SEALY, Texas (KTRK) --
As cleanup from this week's microburst in and around Sealy continues, storm victims are closely watching the upcoming weather forecast.

Authorities say the area could receive another 4 inches of rain.

Power was to be restored to those who were still without by Friday afternoon.

It had been out since the storm which the National Weather Service classified as a "microburst" on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of severe storms in Sealy


Police say at least 100 structures were damaged and half of them were considered destroyed.

"When they were saying it wasn't a tornado, I couldn't believe it,"said retired Col. Paul Dronka.

The roof of the home he has lived in since 1993 was ripped off in Tuesday's sudden storm. Most of his home's windows were shattered. Somehow the microburst picked up an F-150 was and threw it into his front door.

"I had no idea that it was going to be like this. I had none," Dronka said.

Dronka hopes he can repair the damage done but he's not sure if that is going to possible, or worth it.

Sealy Police Chief Chris Noble says some are anxious over the additional storms coming.

"Whatever occurs is not going to be in the best interest of those people trying to recover," Dronka said. With one eye on cleanup up and the other on the horizon, they count their blessings.

For now, no one has been seriously hurt.

Couple this cleanup with the flooding that has occurred in the same area over the last year and it all amounts to victim fatigue, Noble says. But he notes that those who live here are resilient.

How long before things might get back to normal? "Don't know yet," said Dronka.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newssevere weatherweatherstorm damagestormSealy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Report: Russian Amb. said Kushner sought secret communications back channel
At 10: Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston
Chinese jets come within several hundred feet of US plane over South China Sea
Religious group's controversial billboard sparks debate
More News
Top Stories
Father charged in 3-month-old baby's death
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
Cy-Fair special needs students' photo excluded from yearbook
Fidget spinner toys are hot, but they bring a risk
Teen charged in 69-year-old Humble woman's murder
PHOTOS: 39 arrested in child sex, prostitution sting
Show More
METRO offering free rides for students this summer
Parents upset over Katy ISD bus route changes
BARC drops cat adoption fees to only $1
Anti-Muslim Facebook posts outrage residents
Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident
More News
Top Video
METRO offering free rides for students this summer
Fidget spinner toys are hot, but they bring a risk
Adorable twin baby horses are defying the odds
Kale bouquet couple speaks about viral incident
More Video