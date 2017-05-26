Sealy storm victims fear new weather threats

As cleanup from this week's microburst in and around Sealy continues, storm victims are closely watching the upcoming weather forecast.Authorities say the area could receive another 4 inches of rain.Power was to be restored to those who were still without by Friday afternoon.It had been out since the storm which the National Weather Service classified as a "microburst" on Tuesday.Police say at least 100 structures were damaged and half of them were considered destroyed."When they were saying it wasn't a tornado, I couldn't believe it,"said retired Col. Paul Dronka.The roof of the home he has lived in since 1993 was ripped off in Tuesday's sudden storm. Most of his home's windows were shattered. Somehow the microburst picked up an F-150 was and threw it into his front door."I had no idea that it was going to be like this. I had none," Dronka said.Dronka hopes he can repair the damage done but he's not sure if that is going to possible, or worth it.Sealy Police Chief Chris Noble says some are anxious over the additional storms coming."Whatever occurs is not going to be in the best interest of those people trying to recover," Dronka said. With one eye on cleanup up and the other on the horizon, they count their blessings.For now, no one has been seriously hurt.Couple this cleanup with the flooding that has occurred in the same area over the last year and it all amounts to victim fatigue, Noble says. But he notes that those who live here are resilient.How long before things might get back to normal? "Don't know yet," said Dronka.